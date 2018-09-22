Saturday, 25 people are dead, and about 50 injured after four gunmen opened fire at a military parade in Ahwaz, Iran, according to reports.

Twelve of the victims were members of the Revolutionary Guards, and state news agencies reported that the attack is “one of the worst ever on the elite force.”

The Islamic State group has taken responsibility for the attack.

“The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC), the most powerful and heavily armed military force in the country, have been the sword and shield of Shi’ite clerical rule in Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.”

The Guards play an active role in Iran’s regional interests and are very important to Iran’s economy having an enormous stake worth billions.

All four gunmen were killed.

A senior spokesman for Iran’s armed forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, said the attackers hid weapons in a nearby area to the parade route several days in advance.

“Security forces quickly neutralized all four terrorists,” Shekarchi told state television. “A four-year-old girl and a wheelchair-bound war veteran were among the dead.”

The post 25 people dead after four gunmen open fire at Iran military parade appeared first on 850 WFTL.