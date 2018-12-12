25th Annual SAG Award 2019 Nominees

Nominations for the 25th annual SAG Awards were announced on Wednesday and no surprise, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” led film nominations with four nods, including best actor, best actress, best ensemble, and best supporting actor.

On the small screen, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” and “Ozark” topped TV superlatives with a quartet of nominations apiece, followed by “Barry,” “GLOW,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “The Kominsky Method,” each scoring three nominations.

Three actresses earned two nominations for their solo performances including Amy Adams, Emma Stone and Emily Blunt.

The SAG Awards will be held on January 27th in Los Angeles. Kristen Bell was the event’s first host last year, but it’s unclear if there will be a host this year.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothee Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”

Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“A Star Is Born”

“Black Panther”

“BlacKkKlansman”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“Crazy Rich Asians”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Hugh Grant, “A Very English Scandal”

Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”

Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”

Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Penelope Cruz, “Assassination of Gianni Versace”

Emma Stone, “Maniac”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Krasinski, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“The Americans”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Ozark”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Atlanta”

“Barry”

“GLOW”

“The Kominsky Method”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Glow”

“Marvel’s: Daredevil”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”

“The Walking Dead”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Ant-Man and the Wasp”

“Avengers: Infinity War”

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

“Black Panther”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”