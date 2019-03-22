27,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean

The US Coast guard is reporting they have seized over 27,000 pounds of cocaine during a 3-month undercover operation in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. According to the report, the seizure worth about $360 million wholesale was collected between the months of January and March from 12 separate suspected drug smuggling vessels off of the coasts of Mexico, Central, and South America. The Coast Guard Cutter Tampa crew who was responsible for the bust says that while the operation was not easy, in the end, it was worth it.“It’s definitely an experience when that alarm goes off at three in the morning and you’re gone for the next 12 to 14 hours,” Boarding Officer Michael Black said. “During that boarding and seizing the contraband, bringing the members back on board.” “For each metric ton, it’s estimated that that metric ton could kill 11 Americans,” USCG Vice Admiral Daniel Abel said. “That metric ton could send a thousand to an emergency room with an overdose. That metric ton could start 11,000 American citizens on an addiction.”The seizure was offloaded at the Coast Guard base in Miami Beach on Friday morning. Officials reported that some of the cocaine will be sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration to be destroyed while the rest will be chemically tested and used to prosecute the people arrested.