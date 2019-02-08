3 Arrested for Allegedly Kidnapping and Torturing Undocumented Immigrant

Police in Davie, Florida have arrested three suspects who allegedly kidnapped and tortured an undocumented immigrant.

The incident occurred Saturday night along the 13000 block of Southwest Sixth Court.

According to the report, the three suspects, a woman, and two men, forced the victim at gunpoint to give them a ride. They then robbed the victim and took him to a trailer park along Southwest sixth court. There, they reportedly beat the victim overnight and released him in the morning.

The victim needed medical treatment as a result of the beating.

Authorities say the victim was initially afraid to contact authorities due to his illegal status, however, eventually he did report the crime.

Investigators later identified the suspects via the use of a photo line-up.

They reported that 34-year-old Natalie Williams was the brains behind the kidnapping and torturing of the victim. They later identified her accomplices as Joshua Greiff and Andres Rafael.

While authorities say there has been only one report on the trio, neighbor’s say they noticed weird activity going on in the trailer for months.

Authorities say they believe the trio targeted the undocumented immigrant because they believe he would not go to the authorities leading them to believe there may have been more victims.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.