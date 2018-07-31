3 Found Murdered in Burning Home

Deputies in Quincy, Florida are currently investigating the deaths of three people who were found slain inside of a burning home.

The incident occurred early Friday at a home where some say had been abandoned for years.

Authorities were called out to the home due to the fire and found three people who had been murdered inside of the home.

Capt. Robert Mixson of the Quincy Police department would not detail how the three were killed but did say they are still gathering evidence and trying to find out if the fire was set before or after the three were killed.

Authorities with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the state fire marshal’s office are all assisting with the investigation.

