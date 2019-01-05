3 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at bowling alley

Three people are dead, and four others were injured following a shooting at a California bowling alley late Friday evening.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 11:54 p.m., Friday at Gable House Bowl, located in Torrance, Calif.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

Three male victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while two more chose to seek medical attention individually, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The shooting remains under investigation as detectives work to identify the suspects.

This story is developing.