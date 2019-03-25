3 Teens Arrested After Allegedly Setting Teen with Autism on Fire

Authorities have arrested three teen boys after they allegedly attacked another teen and set his hair on fire.

The incident occurred at a home on South Main street in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

According to the report, the 18-year-old victim who has a low-level autism disorder told his mother that he was held in a home for two hours and attacked by several people hit him, spit on him, kicked him, and set his hair on fire among other things:

“hit me in the face three times, twice on each side and once on the chin. After that, I was completely humiliated. Most of the people at the house were spitting on me, physically abusing me, flicking ash in my hair, kicking me and making me admit crimes I did not commit.”

In addition to that, the teen also says his Iphone was taken away and others who witnessed the incident videoed the incident instead of stopping it.

After viewing the video, authorities arrested 19-year-old Paul Dustin, 19-year-old Brandon Lemieux, and 19-year-old Israel Rivera and charged them with assault and felony criminal restraint.

All three suspects have since been freed on bail.