30 Injured when Floor of Apartment Building Collapses During Party

At least 30 people were taken to three area hospitals after the floor of an apartment building collapsed during a college party.

The incident occurred Sunday at The Woodlands of Clemson near Clemson University in South Carolina.

According to the report, authorities received a call around 12:00 am reporting that the center of the first floor club house which was rented out for the party, collapsed into the basement taking several people with it.

One witnessed told authorities that one minute there were people jumping around and dancing in the center of the floor and the next minute many of those same people where piled on top of one another in the basement of the building. Witnesses also reported seeing nails and wood sticking out from where the floor had originally been.

The Clemson Police Department were able to extract everyone from the building and reported that though many of the students were taken to hospitals, none of the injuries appear to be live threatening.