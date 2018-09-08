Thirty pounds of marijuana washed ashore on a beach in northeast Florida.

In addition, reports say a man found the marijuana on Ponte Vedra Beach and immediately reported it to the authorities.

“What we normally find is that these are either air-drops where an aircraft is dropping this in the oceans and there’s a boat waiting to pick those packages up and one or two float away from them. Or it’s an exchange of two boats and maybe a package falls overboard and floats away and they can’t see it,” said Chuck Mulligan, a PIO with St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, in an interview with an affiliate of CBS12.

The post 30 pounds of marijuana washes ashore FL beach, deputies say appeared first on 850 WFTL.