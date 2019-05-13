30-year-old "Love Shack": The B-52's to re-release "Cosmic Thing"

Rhino EntertainmentIt's hard to believe that it's been three decades since we first asked ourselves this burning question: "What the heck does 'tin roof...rusted!' mean?" Yes, The B-52's 1989 smash album Cosmic Thing -- featuring the hit "Love Shack" -- celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and a deluxe reissue being released to mark the occasion.

Cosmic Thing: 30th Anniversary Expanded Edition arrives June 28, one day after the album's official 30th anniversary. The two-disc set features a newly remastered version of the original album, five newly-remastered bonus tracks, and an unreleased live album that was recorded in Texas in 1990, during The B-52's' Cosmic Thing tour. A booklet with song lyrics and unseen photos round out the package.

Cosmic Thing, produced by Nile Rodgers, went on to sell more than four million copies in the U.S., and featured the top 10 hits "Love Shack" and "Roam," as well as "Deadbeat Club" and "Channel Z."

The B-52's are on the road in the U.S. and Europe this summer. A new U.S. leg of the tour starts August 1 in Costa Mesa, California, and is set to wrap September 24 in New York City.

Here's the track listing for the re-released Cosmic Thing:

Disc One: Newly Remastered Original Album:

"Cosmic Thing"

"Dry County"

"Deadbeat Club"

"Love Shack"

"Junebug"

"Roam"

"Bushfire"

"Channel Z"

"Topaz"

"Follow Your Bliss"

Assorted B-Sides And Remixes - Newly Remastered:

"B-52's Megamix"

"Love Shack" (Edit)

"Channel Z" (Rock Mix)

"Roam" (Extended Remix)

"Roam" (12" Remix)

Disc Two: Cosmic Tour: Live In Texas, 1990:

"Cosmic Thing"

"Bushfire"

"Quiche Lorraine"

"Dance This Mess Around"

"Dry County"

"Private Idaho"

"Give Me Back My Man"

"Deadbeat Club"

"Mesopotamia"

"Strobe Light"

"Roam"

"52 Girls"

"Love Shack"

"Rock Lobster"

"Whammy Kiss"

"Channel Z"

