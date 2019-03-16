300 pound FL woman convicted of murder for sitting on 9-year-old

Friday, a woman from Escambia County, Florida was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 9-year old cousin by sitting on her.

Veronica Green Posey received the life sentence immediately after being convicted.

Dericka Lindsay died after Posey sat on her as a form of behavioral punishment.

Posey weighed over 300 pounds at the time.

Posey was called by Lindsay’s adoptive parents, Grace and James Smith, to help discipline her back in October of 2017.

Police say Posey told deputies and paramedics responding to a 911 call from the family’s home in Pensacola that she sat on Lindsay because the girl had been out of control.

Deputies said the girl told Posey and her adoptive parents during the punishment that she couldn’t breathe.

James Smith is serving a 10 year sentence in state prison for his role in the death while Grace Smith has not gone to trial due to suffering from multiple mental and physical illnesses.

She is expected to be tried upon recovery.