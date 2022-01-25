30th anniversary reissue of Keith Richards’ second solo album, ‘Main Offender,’ due in March

BMG

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards will release a 30th anniversary edition of his second solo album, 1992’s Main Offender, on March 18.

The reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a limited-edition super-deluxe box set featuring remastered CD and vinyl versions of the album and a bonus live album on CD and two LPs.

A follow-up to Richards’ 1988 solo debut, Talk Is Cheap, Main Offender was released in October 1992. It features 10 songs that Keith co-wrote with acclaimed drummer/producer Steve Jordan — who became The Stones’ touring drummer in 2021. Guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist/keyboardist Charley Drayton and backing singer Sarah Dash also contributed to the songwriting.

Jordan, Wachtel, Drayton and Dash, along with keyboardist Ivan Neville, all were members of Richards’ side group X-Pensive Winos.

While the album didn’t make much of a chart impact, the songs “Wicked as It Seems” and “Eileen” reached #3 and #17, respectively, on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Tracks tally.

The live album featured in the box set, titled Winos Live in London ’92, features Keith and his band playing select songs from both Talk Is Cheap and Main Offender, as well as renditions of The Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” “Before They Make Me Run” and “Happy.”

The super-deluxe collection also features an LP version Main Offender pressed on smoke-colored vinyl; an 88-page, leather-bound book offering rare photos and Keith’s handwritten lyrics; and collectibles including a guitar pick, a bumper sticker and posters.

A video for one of the deluxe set’s live tracks, a rendition of the Talk Is Cheap cut “How I Wish,” has been posted at Richard’s YouTube channel. The track is available as a digital single now.

Here’s the Main Offender track list:

“999”

“Wicked as It Seems”

“Eileen”

“Words of Wonder”

“Yap Yap”

“Bodytalks”

“Hate It When You Leave”

“Runnin’ Too Deep”

“Will but You Won’t”

“Demon”

And here’s the Winos Live in London ’92 track list:

“Take It So Hard”

“999”

“Wicked as It Seems”

“How I Wish”

“Gimme Shelter”

“Hate It When You Leave”

“Before They Make Me Run”

“Eileen”

“Will But You Won’t”

“Bodytalks”

“Happy”

“Whip It Up”

