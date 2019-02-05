34,000 Pounds of Cocaine Seized at Sea

In an attempt to crack down on drugs coming into the United States, the US Coast guard made another huge drug bust at sea.

This time the drug seizure occurred Tuesday coming from the coasts of Mexico, and Central and South America.

“I am extremely proud of all the women and men that contributed to the mission success,” said Commanding Officer Michael Sharp. “It is a direct reflection of how the U.S. Coast Guard delivers mission excellence anytime, anywhere.”

According to the report, the coast guard seized more than 17 tons, or 34,000 pounds of cocaine over the span of three months. They plan to offload it at Port Everglades.

The total shipment is estimated to be worth about $466 million wholesale.

“In the last three years collectively, the Coast Guards removed 1.3 million pounds of cocaine from the transit zone, Sharp reported.