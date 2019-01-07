352 Days Until Christmas!!! ….have you taken your tree down yet?

If you haven’t – WAIT! A lady from Minnesota has the BEST idea!!!!

This lady came up with the idea of keeping all of the decorations on the tree and wrapping it tightly in plastic. Think like Saran Wrap but the industrial size that movers use on your furniture. GENIUS!

She said decorating the tree is fun when the kids are young but once they get older no one wants to decorate the tree anymore so this hack works!

What is something that your kids use to love to do but now that they are older they don’t care to do anymore? For my son – who is 19 – doing anything with me isn’t fun anymore! SAD!!

When do you take your tree down? First weekend of the new year? Or New Years Day? I take mine down New Years Day.