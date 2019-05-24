3rd Time Is The Charm For SpaceX

SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral carrying 60 Starlink satellites……. SpaceX just vaulted a rocket full of 60 satellites into the sky. The company will try to deploy the entire batch of satellites safely into orbit. This is the first dedicated mission for SpaceX’s Starlink, a plan to put up a slew of satellites that could beam cheap broadband all over the planet. SpaceX will need another six missions before Starlink can provide consistent internet coverage for small parts of the world. It will take 12 launches before the company can provide coverage for a significant portion of the world’s population….