$4 Movies?! $1 Off Concessions? Get Ready For “National Cinema Day” This Sunday!

Exhibitors held the first National Cinema Day last year. It was a one-day event with discounted tickets to attract people to cinemas during the end of summer, a typically slow time for movies.

A Reddit post hinted that this year’s event will be on Sunday, August 27th. Cinemark will offer $4 tickets and $1 off concessions. Reading Cinemas has updated its website with the event logo. Prices and locations differ by country.

This year, there are many movies in cinemas, including “Gran Turismo,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” “Blue Beetle,” “Strays,” “Meg 2: The Trench,” “Last Voyage of the Demeter,” and “Haunted Mansion.”

What is the best movie you’ve seen so far this year?

