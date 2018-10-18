4-year-old boy shot in the stomach in road rage incident

According to police, a 4-year-old boy was shot in the stomach after one vehicle cut off another in Wichita, Kansas, on Wednesday.

Police, the boy, was among six children inside a sports utility vehicle when someone in a silver Ford Mustang fired two shots just before 5 p.m.

The boy is stable but in critical condition, according to police.

Police have made two arrests in connection to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

The post 4-year-old boy shot in the stomach in road rage incident appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Florida Man Sentenced to 40 years in Plot To Bomb Target Stores Guess who is crashing Joyce’s Ann Coulter Party? Actresses Rail Against How Disney Movies Treat Female Characters President Trump Threatens to Shutdown the Southern Border Drones and Looters Descend on Panhandle CNN Senate Debate Cancelled Post Hurricane Michael
Comments