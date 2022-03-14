40 Days Of Retirement Was Too Much For Tom

Jennifer is thrilled…another reason to head to a Tampa Bay game. Tom Brady is BACK!! (Bill took the day off to celebrate!) 40 days..that’s how long his official retirement lasted. Tom Brady is coming back to take care of what he calls unfinished business. The Tampa Bay quarterback announced yesterday on Twitter that he’s unretiring to rejoin the Buccaneers next season. Brady announced his retirement just last month after 22 seasons, but now, he Tweets, ‘these past 2-months, I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.’ Bucs head coach Bruce Arians says he’s ecstatic. Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title 2-seasons ago and an NFC South championship last season. Reportedly, Brady is set to earn $25 million next season, though only about $20 million of that will count against the team’s salary cap.