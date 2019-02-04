40 Mummies Found in Egyptian Tomb

Egypt’s ministry of antiquities says 40 mummies have been discovered in a tomb dating back to between 323 BC and 30 BC.

The mummies include men, women and children and experts think they probably all belonged to a wealthy family.

The mummies are reportedly in good condition.

“Some of them were buried inside stone or wooden sarcophagi while others were buried in sands or on the floors of the tombs or inside niches,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that all of the mummies are in good condition.

A research group from the Ministry and Minya University “stumbled upon” the burial site in Minya, central Egypt, last February, noticing “a tomb engraved in rock composed of a corridor leading to sloping stairs that opened to a rectangular chamber with a number of burials,” the ministry added.

The discovery site was unveiled over the weekend to diplomats and journalists from a number of nations.