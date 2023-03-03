40th anniversary of Donna Summer’s ‘She Works Hard For The Money’ celebrated with digital-only deluxe edition

Mercury/UMe

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Donna Summer‘s classic album She Works Hard For The Money, and to celebrate a digital-only anniversary deluxe edition of the album has just been released.

The new deluxe edition includes the original album’s nine tracks, along with four bonus tracks that have never been available for digital download or streaming. They include two club mixes, and two instrumental versions of the album’s title track and the song “Unconditional Love,” featuring the group Musical Youth.

Originally released June 13, 1983, She Works Hard For The Money peaked at nine on the Billboard 200 Album chart and was certified Gold by the RIAA. The title track went to three on the Hot 100 singles chart and earned Summer a Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

The new release comes ahead of the upcoming documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer, which will have its U.S. premiere at SXSW on March 11, then debut on HBO/HBO Max in May.

