Idris Elba Frontrunner to Be Next Bond

According to a new report, the next person to play James Bond once Daniel Craig leaves will be, Idris Elba.

Reports say that director Antione Fuqua talked with the producer of Bond movies Barbara Broccoli, and said the time was right for Bond to be black.

Elba of course, has denied even being approached for the role, but a person can change their mind right?

Other names that have been floated around for the role are Henry Cavill, Michael Fassbender, Tom Hiddleston, and George Clooney.

Everyone has a man as the new bond, but do you think a woman should be the next Bond instead of a man? If so, who would be perfect for the role?