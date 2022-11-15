4,500 community members attend Palm Beach County Heart Walk

WHAT: The Palm Beach County Heart Walk on Nov. 12 raised more than $900,000 in lifesaving research dollars for the American Heart Association and saw more than 4,500 participants. Donations can still be accepted at PalmBeachHeartWalk.org through December 31, 2022.

WHO: The walk was attended by area residents including heart disease survivors, stroke survivors and friends. The Heart Walk Chair and CEO of HCA Florida JFK Hospital, Gina Melby, announced the top fundraising individual – Michele Jacobs from the Economic Council of Palm Beach County – and the top fundraising company – the Health Care District of Palm Beach County. Melby also announced the 2023 Heart Walk Chair, Brian Maciak, President & COO – Big O Tires, EVP & General Counsel, TBC Corporation.

Attendees enjoyed activities presented by sponsors: Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Cleveland Clinic Florida, HCA Healthcare Foundation, HCA Florida Healthcare, Tire Kingdom, Florida Power and Light Company, Mount Sinai New York, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Carrier, Encompass Health, Jupiter Medical Center, Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches – Cardiology, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Verdex Construction. The event’s media sponsors were 97.9 WRMF, Sunny 107.9, WPTV and Florida Weekly.

WHERE: Meyer Amphitheatre | 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach

MORE: Funds raised for the Palm Beach County Heart Walk support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association. Learn more at PalmBeachHeartWalk.org.

###

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.