4th of July DIY

Instead of the traditional 4th on Flagler event along the waterfront, the City of West Palm Beach is planning for a DIY 4th of July. While the City’s Independence Day celebration will include fireworks, they will not be launched from near Flagler Drive but, instead, from two different undisclosed north and south locations to reach as many people as possible. The fireworks will ignite over West Palm Beach at a time to be announced. While some will be able to see the fireworks from their home, all residents will be able to see them by tuning into WPBF 25 for a broadcast of the fireworks live to everyone in the station’s viewing area.

To promote the public’s health and safety, the City’s beloved July 4 waterfront festivities are canceled. Instead, residents are encouraged to have a “POP” – a party on their porch. As part of their DIY Event Guide, the Community Events team have created a series of videos to help patriots party at home. The content includes how-to videos for recipes, decorations, and games. Click here for more information.