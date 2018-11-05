5.1 Million Floridians Have Voted Early for Tuesday’s Midterm Election

By Sunday night, nearly 5.1 million Floridians had cast a ballot either early or by mail. That’s twice as many voters than any previous midterm election in Florida according to election officials.

As county election supervisors prepare for Election Day tomorrow, more than 38% of Floridians have already voted…and more of the voters were Democrat.

With surge in #EarlyVoting over weekend, Democrats have moved ahead of Republicans in #Florida ballots cast ahead of Tuesday election. Dem edge is 24,689 ballots out of more than 5 million cast. pic.twitter.com/I1rgAZDpe8 — George Bennett (@gbennettpost) November 5, 2018

That’s a record for any election and unheard of in an election without a presidential candidate on the ballot.

Is this an indication of the Blue Wave Democrats are hoping for? Slightly more Democratic voters have cast ballots than Republicans and nearly 1 in 5 votes are from voters with no political party.

Or is this part of Red Wave that President Donald Trump is predicting? Or could it be that more people just like the convenience of early voting?

The only thing we’re sure of is that Florida voters are engaged in this election.

A new poll shows Democratic candidates with narrow leads in Florida’s races for governor and the U.S. Senate.

The NBC News/Marist survey, out today, shows Democratic Senator Bill Nelson leading Republican Governor Rick Scott by four points.

Nelson leads Scott 50% to 46% among people surveyed.

In the governor’s race, the Democratic mayor of Tallahassee, Andrew Gillum, also holds a four-point lead over former GOP Congressman Ron DeSantis.

Those leads are within the poll’s five-percent margin of error.