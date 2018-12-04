5.1 million pounds of beef recalled due to salmonella

Tuesday, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA) confirmed that the company BS Tolleson Inc. is recalling more than 5.1 million pounds of raw beef products due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recalled beef was produced and packaged between July 26 and September 7, according to USDA.

The tainted products have been distributed nationwide and include the brands Kroger, Cedar River Farms, Grass Run Farms and JBS generic.

The recall is an expansion of an initial one issued in October of this year.

Thus far, about 12 million “non-intact raw beef products” that have been recalled due to the possible contamination.

The recall comes after the beef has caused 246 people to become sick in 25 states since November 15., according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

No deaths have been reported, but 56 people have been hospitalized.

The USDA has urged consumers to discard or return any recalled beef.