5 Dead 6 Injured in Shooting at Manufacturing Company

Authorities in Aurora, Illinois are reporting that 5 people have been killed and six others were injured after a shooting that occurred at a manufacturing company.

The incident was reported at the Henry Pratt Company located near 600 block of Archer Avenue.

ALERT: There is an active shooter near Highland and Archer. Aurora Police are on the scene. More information will be available soon. — City of Aurora, IL (@CityofAuroraIL) February 15, 2019

A witness told reporters that they heard several gunshots.

“The customer said they heard one shot fired, then more shots like ‘boom, boom, boom,’” she told NBC 5.

Authorities reported that the shooter is also deceased, however, it is unclear what caused his death. Not much is known about the shooter at this time. One witness, John Probst, told ABC7 that he recognized the shooter and believes he may have been an employee of the company. Probst also said the shooter used “a pistol with a laser.”

Police Chief Kristen Ziman identified the gunman in a deadly shooting as 45-year-old Gary Martin.

She also gave an update on Saturday reporting that 5 people were killed, and 6 others were injured.

It was initially reported by police that five people, all police officers were injured but now police are saying another person who was at the warehouse where the shooting occurred was injured.

Update: