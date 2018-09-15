Hurricane Florence is slamming into the East Coast leaving five people dead and at least 950,000 customers without power.

As the category one storm made landfall Friday morning, Wilmington, North Carolina, was hit by a 105 mph wind gust, the strongest wind in the city since 1958.

Saturday, Newport and Morehead City had received about 23.75 inches of rainfall, about a quarter inch shy of breaking the all-time rain record for North Carolina of 24.06 set in 1999 during Hurricane Floyd.

Hoffman, North Carolina, had received 19.96 inches of rain, while Emerald Isle received 11.5 inches.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper confirmed Friday that about 1 million people had evacuated their North Carolina homes with more than 20,000 people in six states including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee taking shelter in 206 Red Cross and community shelters on Thursday ahead of the storm.

The post 5 dead, almost 1M without power as Hurricane Florence slams Carolinas appeared first on 850 WFTL.