5 Killed In Lake Okeechobee Plane Crash

Five people are confirmed dead following the crash of a twin engine Piper aircraft while on approach to Pahokee Airport from Tampa near the southeast shore of Lake Okeechobee at around 3:30 PM Friday afternoon.

Witnesses reported the plane impacted with the water of Lake O about 400 yards from shore and police and fire rescue were summoned to the scene.

5 bodies were recovered from the wreckage by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue divers.

The PBSO along with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are looking into what caused the plane to crash.

 

