5 Killed In Sebring, FL. Bank Shooting

Police in the southwest central Florida town of Sebring surrounded a SunTrust Bank branch on U.S. 27 after reports of shots fired around 12:30 PM Wednesday. Highlands County officials have confirmed that 5 people were killed.

According to Sebring police 21 year old Zephen Xaper of Sebring called 911 from inside the bank and claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Police cordoned off the area around the bank and began negotiations with Xapher who eventually surrendered to Highlands County Sheriff SWAT officers when they entered the building.

It is not clear what the shooter’s motives were. and areas surrounding the SunTrust branch are closed off as police investigate.

This is a developing story