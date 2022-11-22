5 Mistakes People Make While Cooking Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes may not be the real star of Thanksgiving, but it’s certainly a favorite for those enjoying the holiday dinner.

Except, we all may have been making them wrong.

Huffington Post recently asked chefs to share the biggest mistakes people make when preparing mashed potatoes.

Among those mistakes are:

Potatoes being too wet-apparently boiling potatoes in water can change the flavor

Letting potatoes get too cold

Over-mixing potatoes

Adding all liquid to the potatoes at once

Using milk instead of cream

Which of these “mistakes” do you make while preparing mashed potatoes? What is your favorite Thanksgiving side?