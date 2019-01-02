5 Netflix Shows to Kickstart 2019

As you recover from last night’s festivities, you may be looking for something to watch on Netflix–provided you haven’t watched Bird Box yet.

Here are five shows suggested by Netflix to kick off your 2019.

Tidying up with Marie Kondo. She helps people get organized and clean up. Available now.

Lionheart. Daughter takes over the family business after her father falls ill to prove her worth in a male-dominated world. It is the first Nigerian movie acquired by Netflix. Available January 4th.

Polar. A retired hitman has to go back to the dark world to face a younger, faster, cruel army of murderers. Available January 25th

Titans. Available January 11th, a team of young superheroes led by Nightwing, unite to eradicate evil. Nightwing was Batman’s first Robin.

Kingdom. Available January 5th, this will be Netflix’s second Korean original series. The crowned Prince is framed for treason and is desperate to save his people. He sets out on a journey to unveil the evil that lurks.

Do you think you watch Netflix more than you watch regular TV? What is the best Netflix original program you saw in 2018?