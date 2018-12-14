5 Outdated Christmas Traditions. Do You Still Do Any Of Them?

Three generation family are doing door-to-door carol singing. There is a senior woman at the door, appreciating their singing.

The Mirror did a poll also asking people about old holiday traditions, and whether they still do them or not. Here are five traditions that are now considered outdated. The vast majority of us DON’T plan on doing them this year . . .

1. Going door-to-door singing Christmas carols. **Had some come to my house once and it was uncomfortable**

2. Making a gingerbread house. **Still fun, but a big pain and major production. Haven’t done it in years**

3. Drinking eggnog. **Ew gross!**

4. Hanging mistletoe. **Haven’t ever actually seen that in real life, just the movies**

5. Tipping your mailman. **I honestly always want to, but always forget!**

However, we do have two holiday traditions are still GAINING in popularity: Secret Santa gift exchanges, and ugly sweater parties.