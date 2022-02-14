50 Best Breakup Songs of the 21st Century

Just in time for singles awareness day, Insider.com has ranked the top 50 breakup songs released since the year 2000.

Making the list is “Heartless” by Kanye West, “Thank U, Next” Ariana Grande, “We Belong ogether” Mariah Carey, and “Since U Been Gone” Kelly Clarkston.

Making the top five on the list of 50 are “Before He Cheats” Carrie Underwood, “Cry Me a River” by Justin Timberlake, “Irreplaceable” by Beyoncé, “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” by Taylor Swift.

The holy grail of breakup songs and number one on the list goes to “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn

What is your go-to sad song?