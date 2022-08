WARNING: GRAPHIC SEXUAL CONTENT

How freaky is Armie Hammer? Discovery+ made a docuseries called “House of Hammer” and it sounds like Armie Hammer comes from a long line of deviants. The new trailer features women describing the deviant, humiliating, and often frightening things Armie supposedly put them through. It also involves his aunt, telling how messed up the family is, including oil tycoon Armand Hammer. The trailer gets pretty graphic.