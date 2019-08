Today is the 50th anniversary of the first day of Woodstock, August 15, 1969. Tim Hardin was supposed to take the stage first, but he freaked out and wouldn’t go on for the waiting massive crowd. Here’s Richie Havens remembering how they asked him to go on first, so he did, but even he was reluctant. It made him legendary in music history. Tim Hardin performed later, but wasn’t featured in the film or on the soundtrack album.