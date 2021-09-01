50th anniversary of John Lennon’s “Imagine” to be celebrated with film screenings, special vinyl release & more

Courtesy of The Estate of John Lennon

John Lennon‘s widow, Yoko Ono, and their son, Sean, are inviting fans to join them on September 9 for a “Global Party” event celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Lennon’s enduring peace anthem “Imagine” and his album of the same name.

As part of the celebration, John and Yoko’s experimental 1971 film Imagine will be screened that day at 2:30 p.m. ET at select theaters or online for free. Fans also will be able to check out the movie, which was restored and re-released in 2018, on Amazon Prime’s music-themed streaming service The Coda Collection. A free seven-day trial is available for non-subscribers.

Also, U.K. radio presenter Tim Burgess will host a special edition of his popular Tim’s Twitter Listening Party at the same time as the Imagine screenings. A variety of notable people associated with Lennon and the album are confirmed to take part in the event, including Yoko, Sean, bassist Klaus Voormann and drummer Alan White.

Subscribers of the AXS TV channel in the U.S. also will be available to watch the movie. The Imagine film can be rented or purchased via Apple TV, iTunes or Amazon Prime, or on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Prior to the September 9 celebrations, AXS TV will be airing an Imagine-related programming block on September 6 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The channel will screen the 1988 documentary Imagine: John Lennon, followed by the Imagine film.

Various well-known musicians also will appear on AXS TV to discuss how John and Yoko have impacted their lives, and the influence the “Imagine” song and album.

Also, a limited-edition, two-LP white-vinyl set featuring the 2018 “Ultimate Mix” of Imagine plus select outtakes will be released on September 10. Here’s the track list:

LP 1: Imagine — Ultimate Mixes

Side A

“Imagine”

“Crippled Inside”

“Jealous Guy”

“It’s So Hard”

“I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die

Side B

“Gimme Some Truth”

“Oh My Love”

“How Do You Sleep?”

“How?”

“Oh Yoko!”

LP 2: Imagine Outtakes

Side C

“Imagine” (Original demo recorded at Ascot Studios)

“Imagine” (Take 1)

“Crippled Inside” (Take 3)

“Crippled Inside” (Take 6 alternate guitar solo)

“Jealous Guy” (Take 9)

“It’s So Hard” (Take 6)

Side D

“I Don’t Wanna Be a Soldier Mama I Don’t Wanna Die” (Take 25)

“Gimme Some Truth” (Take 4)

“Oh My Love” (Take 6)

“How Do You Sleep?” (Takes 1 & 2)

“Oh Yoko!” (From Bed Peace footage – Sheraton Hotel, Bahamas 1969)

