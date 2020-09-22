50th anniversary reissue of Derek & The Dominos' 'Layla' album being released as four-LP vinyl set

UMe/Polydor

The Eric Clapton-led group Derek & The Dominos‘ classic double album Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs was released 50 years ago this November. To mark the milestone anniversary, an expanded four-LP vinyl box set edition will hit stores on November 13.

The collection will feature a half-speed mastered version of the original album that was created at London’s Abbey Road Studios, as well as two LPs of bonus tracks.

The extra tracks include the outtake “Mean Old World,” the Phil Spector-produced single “Tell the Truth” and its B-side, performances from a November 1970 appearance on Johnny Cash‘s TV variety show, and recordings from sessions for Derek & The Dominos’ never-completed second studio album. Most of the bonus cuts have never been available on vinyl before.

The four-LP set comes packaged with a book featuring the sleeve notes included in the 40th anniversary reissue of the album. You can pre-order it now at uDiscoverMusic.com. A two-LP version is available too.

Derek & the Dominos featured Clapton on lead vocals and guitar, keyboardist/singer Bobby Whitlock, bassist Carl Radle and drummer Jim Gordon, while Duane Allman of The Allman Brothers Band famously contributed slide guitar to most of the songs on Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.

The album featured the enduring Clapton classic “Layla,” which reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as classics like “Bell Bottom Blues” and “Why Does Love Have to Be So Sad?”

Here’s the full track list for the 50th anniversary Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs vinyl box set:

LP1

Side A

“I Looked Away”

“Bell Bottom Blues”

“Keep On Growing”

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out”

Side B

“I Am Yours”

“Anyday”

“Key to the Highway”

LP 2

Side A

“Tell the Truth”

“Why Does Love Got to Be So Sad?”

“Have You Ever Loved a Woman”

Side B

“Little Wing”

“It’s Too Late”

“Layla”

“Thorn Tree in the Garden”

LP 3

Side A

“Mean Old World” (Layla session outtake)

“Roll It Over” (Phil Spector-produced single B-Side)

“Tell the Truth (Phil Spector-Produced single A-Side)

Side B

“It’s Too Late” (Live on The Johnny Cash Show, 11/5/1970)*

“Got to Get Better in a Little While” (Live on The Johnny Cash Show, 11/5/1970)*

“Matchbox” — with Johnny Cash & Carl Perkins (Live on The Johnny Cash Show, 11/5/1970)*

“Blues Power” (Live on The Johnny Cash Show, 11/5/1970)*

LP 4

Side A

“Snake Lake Blues” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

“Evil” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

“Mean Old Frisco” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

“One More Chance” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

Side B

“High” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)

“Got to Get Better in a Little While Jam” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

“Got to Get Better in a Little While” (From April/May 1971 sessions for The Dominos’ second album)*

* = previously unreleased on vinyl.

