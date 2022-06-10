50th anniversary reissue of Elton John’s ‘Madman Across the Water’ album released today

UMe

The deluxe 50th anniversary reissue of Elton John‘s fourth studio album, Madman Across the Water, released in late 1971, hit stores Friday.

The collection is available now as a super deluxe box set featuring three CDs and a Blu-ray disc, a four-LP colored-vinyl package, a two-CD set and digitally.

The album, which peaked at #8 on the Billboard 200, yielded two singles — “Levon” and “Tiny Dancer.” Levon was the bigger chart hit, reaching #24 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Tiny Dancer” just missed the top 40, stalling at #41 in the tally.

However, “Tiny Dancer” has gone on to become one of Elton’s most popular and recognized songs.

Madman Across the Water also includes as the fan-favorite title track and “Indian Sunset,” which was later sampled on the Eminem-produced Tupac Shakur track “Ghetto Gospel.” That song topped the British charts for three weeks in 2005.

Madman was also Elton’s first album to feature contributions from every member of his backing band’s classic lineup — guitarist Davey Johnstone, drummer Nigel Olsson, bassist Dee Murray and percussionist Ray Cooper — while Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman played organ on three songs.

Among the goodies on the super deluxe version are demos, rarities, single edits, a live radio recording, two British TV performances and a 104-page book that offers photos, artwork, interviews and memorabilia.

To promote the expanded reissue, an animated lyric video for a previously unheard piano demo of “Tiny Dancer,” which is among the collection’s bonus tracks, has been posted at Elton’s official YouTube channel.

Here’s the track listing for the Madman Across the Water super deluxe version:

CD 1

“Tiny Dancer” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Levon” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Razor Face” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Madman Across the Water” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Indian Sunset (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Holiday Inn” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Rotten Peaches” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“All the Nasties” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Goodbye” (2016 Bob Ludwig Remaster)

“Indian Sunset” (Live Radio Broadcast)

“Madman Across the Water” (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone”

“Levon” (Mono Single Version)

“Razor Face” (Extended Version)

CD 2

“Madman Across the Water” (1970 Piano Demo)

“Tiny Dancer” (Piano Demo)

“Levon” (Piano Demo)

“Razor Face” (Piano Demo)

“Madman Across the Water” (1971 Piano Demo)

“Indian Sunset” (Piano Demo)

“Holiday Inn” (Piano Demo)

“Rotten Peaches” (Piano Demo)

“All the Nasties” (Piano Demo)

“Goodbye” (Piano Demo)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Piano Demo)

“Rock Me When He’s Gone” (Full Version)

CD 3: BBC Sounds for Saturday performance (Taped November 11, 1971/aired April 29, 1972)

“Tiny Dancer”

“Rotten Peaches”

“Razor Face”

“Holiday Inn”

“Indian Sunset”

“Levon”

“Madman Across the Water”

“Goodbye”

Blu-ray: Audio

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of “Madman Across the Water” (Original Version, featuring Mick Ronson)

Greg Penny 5.1 mix of “Madman Across the Water”

Blu-ray: Audiovisual

Sounds for Saturday (Taped November 11, 1971/aired April 29, 1972)

Old Grey Whistle Test (Aired December 7, 1971)

