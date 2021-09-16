50th anniversary reissue of Zombies singer Colin Blunstone’s solo debut, ‘One Year,’ due out in November

Sundazed Records

An expanded, 50th anniversary version of Zombies frontman Colin Blunstone‘s 1971 debut solo album, One Year, will be released November 5.

The reissue, which will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, digitally and via streaming, features the original 10-track album, plus a 14-song bonus album dubbed That Same Year.

Blunstone recorded One Year over a 12-month period following the breakup of The Zombies and their post-demise success with the single “Time of the Season.” Colin’s Zombies band mates Rod Argent and Chris White co-produced One Year, and co-wrote three of the album’s songs, while Blunstone penned four tracks.

The album also includes covers of tunes by Tim Hardin, ex-Manfred Mann singer Mike d’Abo and longtime Wings member Denny Laine.

His version of Laine’s “Say You Don’t Mind” from the album became a top-20 hit in the U.K. in ’72.

The bonus album, That Same Year, features recordings that Blunstone was preparing for possible consideration for One Year, nine of which are previously unheard.

One of the tracks, a stripped down tune called “I Won’t Let You Down” that features Argent on piano, has been released as an advance digital single.

The reissue, which you can pre-order now, features new liner notes penned by Colin, and rare photos from that time period.

Blunstone will celebrate the One Year reissue’s release with two special concerts, scheduled for November 2 in Los Angeles and November 8 in New York City. At the shows, Colin will perform the entire album live for the first time ever, accompanied by a 20-piece musical ensemble led by composer Joe Wong, and also featuring Roger Waters touring drummer Joey Waronker, Helium‘s Mary Timony and a chamber orchestra.

Here’s the One Year track list:

“She Loves The Way They Love Her”

“Misty Roses”

“Smokey Day”

“Caroline Goodbye”

“Though You Are Far Away”

“Mary Won’t You Warm My Bed”

“Her Song”

“I Can’t Live Without You”

“Let Me Come Closer to You”

“Say You Don’t Mind”

And here’s the That Same Year track list:

“Are You Ready”

“I’ve Always Had You”

“Sing Your Own Song”

“Caroline Goodbye”

“I’d Like to Get to Know You Better”

“Though You Are Far Away”

“Too Much Too Soon Last Night”

“I Wonder If You Know What You’ve Begun”

“I Won’t Let You Down”

“You Gave Me a Reason”

“I’m Coming Home”

“I Really Do Love You”

“Let Me Come Closer”

“You Really Were a Surprise”

