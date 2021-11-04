50th anniversary vinyl reissue of Janis Joplin’s ‘Pearl’ album to be released next week

Legacy Recordings/Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab

High-quality audiophile versions of the late Janis Joplin‘s classic final studio album, 1971’s Pearl, will be released on Tuesday, November 9. The versions include two-LP box sets mastered at 45 rpm, as well as on the SACD format.

The vinyl box sets, which are pressed on 180-gram vinyl, will be available with LPs created using Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab’s ultra-hi-fi UltraDisc One-Step lacquering process for $125, or with discs made with the industry-standard three-step process for $59.99. The LPs come housed in a deluxe box that features special foil-stamped jackets.

The reissues celebrate Pearl‘s 50th anniversary. The album was released on January 11, 1971, about three months after Joplin’s October 1970 death at age 27 from a heroin overdose, and spent nine consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200. Pearl features Janis’ chart-topping cover of Kris Kristofferson‘s “Me and Bobby McGee,” as well as such other classic tunes as “Mercedes Benz,” “Move Over” and “Cry Baby.”

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is honored to be a part of the 50th anniversary celebration of Janis Joplin’s landmark recording,” says the company’s president, Jim Davis. “Our limited-edition, audiophile-grade vinyl box set brings out the explosive dynamics and delicate intricacies of Ms. Joplin’s powerhouse performances, allowing listeners to get closer to the singer’s music, passion, and emotions. Most importantly, this definitive version helps ensure Pearl will forever be regarded as one of the most important rock albums of all time.”

You can pre-order the Pearl vinyl box sets and SACD now at MoFi.com, and the ulra-hi-fi version also can be purchased at JanisJoplin.com and MusicDirect.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.