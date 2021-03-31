50th anniversary vinyl reissue of Paul and Linda McCartney's 1971 album 'Ram' due in May

UMe

This May 17 marks the 50th anniversary of the release Paul and Linda McCartney‘s Ram album, and in celebration of the milestone, a limited-edition half-speed-mastered vinyl version of the record will arrive on May 14.

Ram, which was Paul’s second post-Beatles project and the only album credited to both him and his late wife, peaked at #2 on the Billboard 200. It featured McCartney’s first #1 single without the Fab Four, “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey,” as well as such gems as “Too Many People,” “Heart of the Country,” “Monkberry Moon Delight” and “The Back Seat of My Car.”

Paul and Linda created most of Ram at their farm in Scotland, with some sessions also taking place in New York City and Los Angeles. Unlike, Paul’s 1970 solo debut, McCartney, this album featured contributions from several other musicians, including guitarists Hugh McCracken and David Spinozza and soon-to-be Wings drummer Denny Seiwell.

The early Ram sessions also yielded the non-album single “Another Day,” which was released in February 1971 and reached #5 on the Hot 100.

Ram has gone on to sell more than a million copies in the U.S. You can pre-order the vinyl reissue now.

As previously reported, Sir Paul will be releasing a new album called McCartney III Imagined on April 16 that features various contemporary artists either covering or reworking songs from his 2020 studio effort, McCartney III.

Here’s the Ram LP track list:

Side A

“Too Many People”

“3 Legs”

“Ram On”

“Dear Boy”

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey”

“Smile Away”

Side B

“Heart of the Country”

“Monkberry Moon Delight”

“Eat at Home”

“Long Haired Lady”

“Ram On (Reprise)”

“The Back Seat of My Car”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.