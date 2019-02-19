Jennifer went to see Michael Buble Friday night at the BB&T Center and he was amazing. As part of his show, Buble asks for an audience member to show off his/her singing talent. That’s waht happened to Andrew Zarrillo in Georgia. Andrew and his girlfriend Amanda had an unforgettable evening when they saw Michael Buble in concert on Sunday night in Georgia. Before Michael began his cover of the popular Sinatra classic, ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ he asked for some audience assistance. Michael handed the mic over to Andrew but what happened next shocked everyone. Andrew blew the crowd away with his amazing voice!