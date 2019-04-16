A Marine Never Gives Up!

Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia’s Worknesh Degefa won the 2019 Boston Marathon. But one of the more touching stories involved a former Marine. Micah Herndon proved that you never give up, no matter what, by crawling on his hands and knees to the finish line of the Boston Marathon. erndon, of Tallmadge, Ohio, competed in the marathon as a tribute to the memories of 3-men he knew while he served as a Marine in Afghanistan. He says that whenever he feels like giving up he just repeats their names: Mark Juarez, Matthew Ballard and Rupert Hamer. I run in honor of them.” “They are not here anymore. I am here, and I am able. I am lucky to still have all my limbs. I can still be active. I find fuel in the simple idea that I can run. Some cannot.” Herndon crossed the finish line with a time of 3-hours and 38 minutes to complete the 26.2 miles. Once he was over the yellow and blue line he was lifted into a wheelchair and given medical attention. He wore the last names of his comrades on tags on his running shoes.