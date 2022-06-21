59 Marshmallows Catapulted Into Idaho Man’s Mouth in One Minute

There’s a record for everything, it seems.

A man in Idaho has set a Guinness Record for “most marshmallows caught in the mouth in one minute” catapulted by a man-made machine.

Yes, this is a thing.

David Rush used Father’s Day weekend to have 59 marshmallows launched into his mouth using a homemade catapult.

The previous record was 47 marshmallows, set in 2018.

How many marshmallows do you think you can catch in your mouth in one minute? Have you ever attempted to break a record?