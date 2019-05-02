Jillian Michaels Remains Against the Keto Diet: ‘It’s Bad for Your Overall Health’

Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels is still against the Keto Diet, doubling down on her post back in January about the fad diet.

“Ketosis is a state of medical emergency, so when the body becomes what is called ‘ketotic,’ your cells cannot function,” she said. “Your cells function optimally in a very specific pH.”

Michaels says that it’s more about making money than about helping people get to a healthy weight. Instead, Michaels insists you can achieve the same results by eating a diet of lean meat and fresh produce.

