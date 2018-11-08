6 children, 2 adults injured in South FL bus crash

Wednesday evening, six children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a private bus taking children home from an aftercare program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to reports.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, 1 adult and 1 child were seriously injured in the crash.

#Update. 2 adults and 6 children transported. Both adults and 4 children to Broward Health, remaining 2 children to PGH. 1 adult and 1 child were in serious condition when transported. — FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) November 8, 2018

No other information is available at this time.