6 children, 2 adults injured in South FL bus crash

Wednesday evening, six children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a private bus taking children home from an aftercare program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to reports.
According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, 1 adult and 1 child were seriously injured in the crash.
#Update. 2 adults and 6 children transported. Both adults and 4 children to Broward Health, remaining 2 children to PGH. 1 adult and 1 child were in serious condition when transported.
— FLFR PIO (@FtLaudFire) November 8, 2018
No other information is available at this time.