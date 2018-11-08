6 children, 2 adults injured in South FL bus crash

Wednesday evening, six children and two adults were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a private bus taking children home from an aftercare program in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to reports.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department, 1 adult and 1 child were seriously injured in the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL Governor & Senate races within recount margin Captain Indicted on Federal Charges in Missouri Duck Boat Accident 85-year-old SCOTUS Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Falls, Hospitalized Florida AG Pam Bondi Potential Replacement For Sessions The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/8/18 Police: 12 Killed at California Bar including Sheriff Sergeant, Shooter Dead
Comments