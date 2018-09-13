6 dead after mass-shooting in California

Six people including the shooter are dead after a mass shooting in Bakersfield, California, Wednesday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m. police were dispatched to a trucking company after receiving reports of shots fired.

At the scene, they found was just the beginning of a shooting spree that took place over multiple locations.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.

However, police have revealed a detailed timeline of the incident.

The shooting began when the suspect and his wife entered the trucking company, according to Sheriff Donny Youngblood of Bakersfield.

The suspect confronted a man at the trucking company and then fatally shot both the man and his wife.

Shortly after, another man entered the business and the suspect fired at him, as the man fled.

The suspect chased the man out of the trucking business and around to the front of Bear Mountain Sports, where he shot and killed him, according to Youngblood.

The suspect then drove to a home on a California road, where he confronted two people before shooting them to death.

The suspect went on to another street, where he hijacked a car with a woman and child in it.

The woman and child were able to escape to safety.

The shooter drove to a highway, where a deputy spotted him resulting in the suspect turning the gun on himself when the deputy approached him with a weapon.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is still ongoing with one weapon recovered thus far.

