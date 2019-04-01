6-Year-Old Baseball Player Dies of Sudden Heart-Attack

A family in Georgia is currently mourning the lost of a child after their 6-year-old suffered a heart attack while taking photos with his baseball team.

According to the report, the child, Brantley Chandler was took one photo of himself holding a baseball bat but while preparing to take photos with his team, he suddenly collapsed.

Chandler was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

“He had his picture taken, the one that we have on the obituary, and just minutes later, he lined up to do the team picture, and he had, he collapsed,” Brantley’s mother, Meghan Bryson, told WTVC.

Bryson also told reporters that the 6-year-old suffered from a rare congenial heart defect where the left side of the heart does not form correctly.

While the team did not get to take a group photo with Chandler on the field, they did take a final team photo at the memorial.

