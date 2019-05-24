Where Is The Best Beach in America?

Dr. Beach’s annual survey tells us the best places in America to relax and play.

This year’s number one spot is Kailua Beach on O’ahu in Hawaii. The reasons Kailua ranked at the top include clear and calm waters plus soft, white sand.

Stephen Leatherman is Dr. Beach. He’s a coastal scientist who has made up his top beach list since 1991. Leatherman uses 50 different criteria to come up with the best beaches in the US.

The other beaches in the top five are Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, Grayton Beach State Park in Florida’s panhandle, Coopers Beach in Southampton, New York and Duke Kahanamoku Beach on O’ahu.

Where would you like to take a beach vacation? Where is the most wonderful beach you’ve ever visited?