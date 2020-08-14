60th anniversary celebration of first Beatles show in Hamburg, Germany, to be livestreamed Monday

Courtesy of Hamburg Ahoi

This Monday, August 17, marks the 60th anniversary of the first concert that The Beatles played in Hamburg, Germany. To celebrate the milestone, a special two-hour program will stream online directly from Hamburg’s Indra-Club, the very venue in which the show took place.

The event, dubbed “Stream & Shout,” will stream starting at 3 p.m. ET at Stream-Shout.hamburg, the Hamburg Ahoi Facebook page and YouTube, and will feature live tribute performances, discussions on Beatles history, and commentary and stories from music experts and associates of the band.

“Stream & Shout” will be hosted by Hamburg-based Beatles expert Stefanie Hempel, who also will perform with her own group. The event also will feature performances at the Indra-Club by various other acts, and remote appearances by acclaimed Beatles author Mark Lewisohn, U.S. tribute band Bambi Kino, which includes members of Nada Surf, and more.

Prior to the “Stream & Shout” event, at 2 p.m. ET, a Beatles tribute performance led by jazz pianist Julia Hülsmann will be streamed live from the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg venue.

The Beatles’ original five-member lineup — John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stu Sutcliffe and Pete Best — played at a variety of Hamburg clubs located in the city’s St. Pauli entertainment district. The band spent two years in Hamburg, honing their musical and performing skills while playing more than 200 shows there. During their time in the city, the band members befriended drummer Ringo Starr, who eventually replaced Best, and also got their famous mop-top haircuts.

By Matt Friedlander

